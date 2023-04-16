In 2017, Ex DOJ employee George Higginbotham pled guilty to participating in the scheme orchestrated by the CCP to influence the DOJ and the White House on behalf of the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p2eg28252c7

04/13/2023 Nicole on The Matt Locke Show: In 2017, Ex DOJ employee George Higginbotham pled guilty to participating in the scheme orchestrated by the Chinese Communist Party to influence the DOJ and the White House on behalf of the CCP trying to return Mr. Miles Guo to China. Casino mogul Stephen Wynn and former RNC Chairman Elliot Broidy also played a pivotal role in helping the CCP lobby for Mr. Miles Guo's return to China. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Matt Locke Show podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4YhHVaMKfPo9HEySArwpzy





04/13/2023 妮可参加Matt Locke Show：早在2017年，前司法部雇员乔治·海根巴瑟姆，承认参与了由中共策划的阴谋，影响美国司法部和白宫，将郭文贵先生遣返中共国。赌场大亨斯蒂芬·永利和共和党全国委员会前财务主席埃利奥特·布罗伊迪在帮助中共游说遣返郭文贵先生的计划中也起着举足轻重作用。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





