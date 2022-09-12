Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US Navy releases POV footage of dolphins hunting
51 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

RT


Tired of teaching dolphins to guard nukes and find mines (yes, they do that), the US Navy decided to strap cameras to the dolphins and let them go and act like wild animals for a bit. What ensued was, unsurprisingly, a lot of fishing. And snaking.


The researchers recorded six months of audio and video of six bottlenose dolphins, gaining a fascinating insight into their behavior patterns (plus some odd sideways glances at the camera).


The team recorded the dolphins using echolocation to find their prey, squealing and buzzing and clicking in an oddly menacing fashion as they hunted, but they also saw the dolphins making good use of their swivelly eyes, often swimming upside down to get a better look.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jn884-us-navy-releases-pov-footage-of-dolphins-hunting.html


Keywords
uslifeunited statesculturenavydolphinsrthuntingfishingfeedingpovsnaking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket