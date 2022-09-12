US Navy releases POV footage of dolphins hunting

RT





Tired of teaching dolphins to guard nukes and find mines (yes, they do that), the US Navy decided to strap cameras to the dolphins and let them go and act like wild animals for a bit. What ensued was, unsurprisingly, a lot of fishing. And snaking.





The researchers recorded six months of audio and video of six bottlenose dolphins, gaining a fascinating insight into their behavior patterns (plus some odd sideways glances at the camera).





The team recorded the dolphins using echolocation to find their prey, squealing and buzzing and clicking in an oddly menacing fashion as they hunted, but they also saw the dolphins making good use of their swivelly eyes, often swimming upside down to get a better look.





