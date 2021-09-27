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Dr. Young Reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP Capsids, Parasite in 4 Vaccines. One Sickness, One Disease, One Treatment..
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244 views • September 27, 2021
Majestic 12 Hub, [27.09.21 11:00]
#Vaccines #GrapheneOxide #Evidence
Dr. Young Reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP Capsids, Parasite in 4 Vaccines
Young reveals what is in the vaccines, with use of electron and other kinds of microscopy from original research by Dr. Robert Young and his team, confirming what the La Quinta Columna researchers found---toxic nanometallic content with cytotoxic and genotoxic effects as well as an identified parasite.
Dr. Young's major article reporting his findings:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
One Sickness, One Disease, One Treatment: Life and Death Are in the Blood
SOURCE (https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/)
(See details below the source video)
#Vaccines #GrapheneOxide #Evidence
Dr. Young Reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP Capsids, Parasite in 4 Vaccines
Young reveals what is in the vaccines, with use of electron and other kinds of microscopy from original research by Dr. Robert Young and his team, confirming what the La Quinta Columna researchers found---toxic nanometallic content with cytotoxic and genotoxic effects as well as an identified parasite.
Dr. Young's major article reporting his findings:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
One Sickness, One Disease, One Treatment: Life and Death Are in the Blood
SOURCE (https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/)
(See details below the source video)
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