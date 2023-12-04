THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Monday 12/4/23 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

“WE ARE OUT OF MONEY”: WHITE HOUSE BEGS CONGRESS FOR MORE UKRAINE AID

Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young writes: "There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money — and nearly out of time."

Watch & share this broadcast NOW!





• https://alexjonesgame.com

• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

• JonesCrowder.com





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson