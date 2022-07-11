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Finale - Procol Harum (R.I.P. GARY BROOKER)
NONVAXXERS (PUREBLOODS) UNITE!
NONVAXXERS (PUREBLOODS) UNITE!
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131 views • July 11, 2022

Procol's finest - I threw this video together for some good, deep contemplative value. WARNING: It starts out beautiful, then gets freaky weird.. surreal, as it approaches the frailty and odyssey that human experience sometimes is. Then it gets beautiful again!

This is clearly Rock's most glorious song, where Rock meets Sacred in the crowning piece that capped Shine On Brightly album - Procol Harum's flagship work in the late 60s. As I understand it, the song was based on a Bach piece. I do believe that's a PIC of the legendary Robin Trower on guitar during the interlude; although in this much later, live recording, that may have been Mick Grabham (?), (Procol's later guitarist) holding forth on the solo.

Lots of beautiful furniture was thrown in for the old Procol effect. Please don't be put off by the "Churchianity" or religious element, as that was certainly part of it all at the time... so very beautiful, enthralling to so many. As such, get what good out of it that you can. Hope it inspires. Hope you enjoy!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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