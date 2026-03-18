Rothschild Conference Planned for Pandemic in 2015 – Epstein Files Part 9 – Video #298

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The Epstein files show that Epstein was involved in planning a Rothschild conference for pandemic preparedness in 2015. It was actually named "The Rothschild Conference on Health and Security" in the draft document!
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/epsteins-niece-i-was-told-i-belonged-to-cult-of-baal/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/analysis-on-3-million-new-epstein-files/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/analysis-on-3-million-new-epstein-files-part-2/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/human-incubators-designer-babies-epstein-files-part-3/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/beef-jerky-human-flesh-epstein-files-part-4/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/where-epstein-ultimately-leads-epstein-files-part-5/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/epstein-bill-gates-keeper-epstein-files-part-6-video-284/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/epsteins-intelligence-marketplace-epstein-files-part-7-video-285/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/les-wexner-israeli-intelligence-epstein-files-part-8-video-286/
https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/2033385365281570988
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/2033385365281570988.html
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02676303.pdf
https://thefreedomarticles.com/2010-rockefeller-foundation-paper-plan-exploit-pandemic/
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02702398.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00584904.pdf
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site TheFreedomArticles.com. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.