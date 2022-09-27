Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
9/27/2022 -- Whole of California shifts in a day -- Serious Seismic Unrest spreading -- BE PREPARED
1451 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago |

Here is a link to my youtube community page where I upload pictures and other interesting things: https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseO...


September 27, 2022 , 310am Central Time

The spread is now happening after this past weeks multiple M7.0+ earthquakes . Serious unrest took place, and looks like we have the transfer underway now.

Transfer from last weeks points to the areas "down stream". Moving through Asia into the Mideast and Europe... moving from Mexico into the Caribbean... moving from the Coast of Chile down to South Sandwich... and moving from Alaska down into California.


The whole state of California moving in a days time... an obvious progression South by Southwest across the entire state.

Looks like the stage is set for round 2 of this.

Hope I'm wrong, we shall see within a few days.


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket