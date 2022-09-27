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9/27/2022 -- Whole of California shifts in a day -- Serious Seismic Unrest spreading -- BE PREPARED
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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1463 views • September 27, 2022

Here is a link to my youtube community page where I upload pictures and other interesting things: https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseO...


September 27, 2022 , 310am Central Time

The spread is now happening after this past weeks multiple M7.0+ earthquakes . Serious unrest took place, and looks like we have the transfer underway now.

Transfer from last weeks points to the areas "down stream". Moving through Asia into the Mideast and Europe... moving from Mexico into the Caribbean... moving from the Coast of Chile down to South Sandwich... and moving from Alaska down into California.


The whole state of California moving in a days time... an obvious progression South by Southwest across the entire state.

Looks like the stage is set for round 2 of this.

Hope I'm wrong, we shall see within a few days.


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
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