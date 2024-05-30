'Justice Denier'?

Team [Bidan] is behind this lawfare.
DJT is on the personnel issue re: good/bad guys.
He is ready to bring back normalcy re: foreign policy.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | President Trump Slams Sham Trial (30 May 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4yb4wq-live-interview-president-trump-slams-sham-trial-ep.-2260-05292024.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.