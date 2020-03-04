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Book of Revelation Movie - Survivors Ch. #6 - Counting the Cost
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7 views • March 04, 2020
In Chapter 6 (Counting The Cost), Rayford meets with the rest of the Jesans in order to learn more about their predictions on world events. But he soon learns a lot more than he had expected, and these new revelations will be the beginning of a radical new life for him...if he chooses to accept it.
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