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JOIN The One-Month Challenge & Set New Healthy Habits in 30 Days
Elaine Watkins
Elaine Watkins
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12 views • August 30, 2022

When talking about health, I often hear from people wanting to make changes but not really know how to get started, So today I'm sharing with you my One-Month Challenge.

Click on the link that follows to sign up and get your One-Month Challenge Workbook and get started today!

**Link: https://www.subscribepage.com/1monthchallenge

Once you've got them, simply work through the instructions to consider your top healthy long-term goals and then create short-term goals you can complete in one-month that move you towards accomplishing your long-term goals. There also a calendar and worksheet space to note anything you notice or your accomplishments along the way.

Then at the end of the month, you can summarize how the month went, how you feel now, and what you would like to work on next.  

Healthy eating and living is a journey, and this Challenge can stretch you a bit but give a fresh opportunity for fun along the way.

I know there's a few things I'll be focusing on for the One-Month Challenge, and I find it so beneficial to focus in and set new habits when I can concentrate on just a few at a time.

Don't forget to click and subscribe to my channel here on Brighteon.

I'm a Nutritional Endocrinology and Functional Medicine Health Coach, and I share information that can support you in your health journey.

Have a beautifully blessed day and a wonderful One-Month Challenge!







Keywords
goalstipscalendarexampleshealth challengehealth coachhabitstrackerflc30-dayone-month challengehealthy changes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy