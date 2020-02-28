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Canadian 'Trans' Children Are Sterilized And Mutilated While Parents And Journalists Are Forbidden To Speak About It
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0 view • February 28, 2020
Laura Lynn Thompson of http://lauralynn.tv joins The Alex Jones Show with guest host Matt Bracken to break down the heartbreaking story of government sponsored child mutilation and the government regulations that lock parents out of protecting their children or speaking out.
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