Every lung disease is from all the shots since 1986
I will keep saying it. SARS-CoV-2 is a monkey virus manufactured in every polio vaccine in the Vero E6 cell line manufactured since 2004. ... All these lung diseases, every one of them is from all of the shots since 1986!

Watch the full interview: https://rumble.com/v38kov0-artk230-sherry-b-and-dr.-judy-mikovits-phd-1986-game-changer-and-how-it-aff.html

healthlung diseasevaccine

