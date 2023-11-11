Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Freeze-Dried Mango Salsa
channel image
Food Ranger Alice
10 Subscribers
Shop now
17 views
Published 17 hours ago

Freeze-Dried Mango Salsa

Ingredients

2 cups freeze-dried mango 

2/3  cup water

1/4 cup tomato, diced

1/2 cup orange bell pepper, diced

1/8 cup red onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon jalapeno, finely diced

1/8 teaspoon  Himalayan Pink Salt

1  tablespoon lime juice (about 1/2 a lime)

1/4 cup fresh cilantro


Preparation

Place freeze-dried (or dried) mangoes in a bowl and pour water over the top. Stir to combine. Set aside to rehydrate.
While the mangoes are rehydrating, stir together the red onion, jalapenos, tomatoes, and peppers.
After about 10 minutes, the mango should have rehydrated sufficiently. Pour it into a strainer to remove any excess water. Once strained, chop mango and then add them to the onions, jalapenos, peppers, and tomatoes. Combine.
Sprinkle salt over the top and stir.
Chop the cilantro into small pieces. Add to the salsa and stir to distribute evenly.
Add lime juice and toss to coat the fruit and vegetables.
Enjoy with chips, as a side dish, on tacos, in a salad, or with chicken, steak, or burgers.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com

Keywords
foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket