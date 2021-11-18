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Sean Spicer: Steele dossier coverup - The Power Hour
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25 views • November 18, 2021
Sean Spicer joins to discuss the Steele dossier coverup, Kamala Harris' failures, and his new book, Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America
Sean is a seasoned communicator and strategist who has been combining his communications skills, creative sense, political savvy and issue knowledge to create, lead and implement successful public policy and issue campaign efforts for over fifteen years. He has a diverse and extensive background including senior positions on Capitol Hill and political campaigns, and the top ranks of the administration.
www.thepowerhour.com
Sean is a seasoned communicator and strategist who has been combining his communications skills, creative sense, political savvy and issue knowledge to create, lead and implement successful public policy and issue campaign efforts for over fifteen years. He has a diverse and extensive background including senior positions on Capitol Hill and political campaigns, and the top ranks of the administration.
www.thepowerhour.com
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