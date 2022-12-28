Blood Analysis - Video Microscopy Showing Days 6 and 7 of a Blood Sample With 1 Phizer Series, 1 Booster, 1 flu Shot

Follow along and see how the blood is destroyed. This is what actually happens to the blood of a an inoculated individual. This person had the Phizer 2 part series, 1 Phizer booster and the newest flu inoculation 4 months ago.

I have prepared 2 samples and will be sharing video microscopy of them both over the next month. When I start, I shined UV light on the samples (specks) and they did not show any Luciferase, but the samples were extremely small. However, as the hours went on the Luciferase was incorporated and spread quickly throughout the sample. It has been 7 days and I am showing what happens from the first minute the blood sample is put on the slide.

Things to observe: The blood is almost white and what blood is left has been moved to the edges of the slide by the magnetographene and nano bots. The sample is so thick with new hydrogel (each with a specific function) layers covering up all the circuitry on the bottom of the slide. It makes it really difficult to focus in because the number of layers is so great now. The originally blood sections literally appear like they are being printed with a 3-D printer and then covered and hidden by more synthetic hydrogel. Real Blood samples never do this or have this in them. Thus far (day 7) the oily hydrogel has consumed 90% of the sample and is now hiding most of the structures. The most important thing to note is that there is no natural immune system cells and when UV light is shined on it, it lights up purple.

Go watch parts 1 and 2 on brighteon.com under the channel name JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope. Most importantly watch the video in the provided link for more in depth details at the link below:

I will be uploading Part 4 of this series (beyond day 7 soon so stay tuned and follow along.

Pass the word, you don’t want this stuff in your body, but don’t worry if you have already had it, Jesus has got you covered, but you will have to pray and ask him. Read the book of Mathew.

He wants you to follow him and come out of Babylon. His judgment is upon the world and his door is closing soon.