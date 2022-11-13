What Can You Find In the Az Borderlands? #KariLake Let #Dsw74News show you the real Border. Not the Photo Op you did. Did you know No More Deaths (No Mas Muertes) leaves water all along the trafficking routes as well as food and gift cards. Most members have large families in Mexico and some with shady ties. They are an extension of HumaneBorders.org the ones who illegally get money from the Pima County Board of Supervisors. It's against Az state gift clause as well as Federal law to fund them yet they do. THIS AIDS ALL TRAFFICKING IN SOUTHERN AZ. The result of all of this is that they enable Human and Drug traffickers to drag women, children and criminals through the desert by the city of Tucson and Pima County.
Paul Flores
Watch 24/7 livestreaming vids on www.facebook.com/dsw74
Buy Me A Coffee if you appreciate my content
http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.