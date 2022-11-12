What Happens in 4D? Check This Out!

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com





4D Is A Realm That Exists In The Universe And Our Consciousness. Patriot Jimmie Talks About This Space And Tells Us What Happens So We Overcome Its Challenges And Live Life To The Fullest!





Listen In To Learn More.







This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 70, Judgment Starts 11/11/22. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://Rasaji.com/The-Patriot-Lama-Show-Episode-70-Judgement-Starts-11-11-22/







☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com



