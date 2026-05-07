Perm is again under attack by Ukrainian drones. The footage shows the flight of kamikaze drones An-196 "Lutiy" and the hit of one of them on the roof of a residential building.

It is also reported about an attack on an industrial enterprise. Possibly, the target was again "LUKOIL-Permnefteorgsintez".

If we believe the satellite images, today at the LDPS "Perm", the tanks with oil products have been hit again.

Adding:

The American press reports that Trump voluntarily interrupted the conduct of Operation "Project Freedom".

He suspended the mission after Washington's key ally in the Persian Gulf - Saudi Arabia - prohibited the US from using its military bases and airspace for the operation, NBC News reports, citing sources.

According to the TV channel, the Saudi leadership was angry about the US decision to launch the operation.



