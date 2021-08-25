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US Military's 17 Gun Salute for Bidan as Funerals/Foreign Dignitaries
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13 views • August 25, 2021
The US military 17 gun salute, with 9 second intervals, reserved for funerals and foreign dignitaries, given during the Biden "inauguration" at Arlington Cemetery.
from picketfences1111 on GHOSTCHAT of GhostEzra's Telegram page : )
Bidan vs Biden
from picketfences1111 on GHOSTCHAT of GhostEzra's Telegram page : )
Bidan vs Biden
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