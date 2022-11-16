Create New Account
The January 6th Distraction
Son of the Republic
Published 13 days ago |

FBI: What Did They Know?

* Dems can’t get over J6; bashed Trump with primetime spectacle.

* What was the FBI’s role on J6?

* Informants at the capitol: suspicious timing of story.

* NYT: FBI had informants in Proud Boys.

* Dems, media clutch their pearls; slam anyone who questions FBI.

* FBI has a history of putting thumb on the scale.

* Biden cover-up: FBI worked to bury Hunter laptop story.

* Rotten to the core: weaponization of DOJ, FBI.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 15 November 2022

