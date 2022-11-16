The January 6th Distraction

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FBI: What Did They Know?
* Dems can’t get over J6; bashed Trump with primetime spectacle.
* What was the FBI’s role on J6?
* Informants at the capitol: suspicious timing of story.
* NYT: FBI had informants in Proud Boys.
* Dems, media clutch their pearls; slam anyone who questions FBI.
* FBI has a history of putting thumb on the scale.
* Biden cover-up: FBI worked to bury Hunter laptop story.
* Rotten to the core: weaponization of DOJ, FBI.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 15 November 2022