The January 6th Distraction

The J6 Distraction

93 views • November 16, 2022

* FBI has a history of putting thumb on the scale.

* What was the FBI’s role on J6?

FBI: What Did They Know?

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.