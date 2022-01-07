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New Patriot Act Launched by Deep State to Purge Loyal Americans
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380 views • January 07, 2022
Darren J. Beattie of https://revolver.news joins guest host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down how the engineered Jan 6 false flag is being used to implement a new Patriot Act targeting American patriots who stand against the authoritarian establishment.
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