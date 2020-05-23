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NWO and the United States: the mark of the beast, HR 6666, contact tracing & FEMA camps!
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193 views • May 23, 2020
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Remnant Church. His YouTube channels are SDRMEDIA and SDR Media. His website is SDRMinistries.org.
This video shows the connection between House Resolution 6666 which calls for contact trace (TRACE Act), FEMA camps and the Vatican beast’s mark, hence, the mark of the beast.
Please share this video!
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Remnant Church. His YouTube channels are SDRMEDIA and SDR Media. His website is SDRMinistries.org.
This video shows the connection between House Resolution 6666 which calls for contact trace (TRACE Act), FEMA camps and the Vatican beast’s mark, hence, the mark of the beast.
Please share this video!
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
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