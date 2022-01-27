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What Was REALLY the Problem in Sodom?
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1 view • January 27, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/3s0yJkd
Likewise as it was also in the days of Lot: They ate, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they built; but on the day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven and destroyed them all.
Likewise as it was also in the days of Lot: They ate, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they built; but on the day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven and destroyed them all.
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