07.26.23 Bat Granny Hires Back On After Firing. SMH
26 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
WTF is this woman thinking? A perfect example of people who live in delusional states of misconceptions
Keywords
observationsbeerandgearbrewsandviews
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos