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The Next Black President When Trump Is Assassinated. He Is Not A Democrat But Pro Sunday Law
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Bible Prophecy teaches that there will be another black president of the United States once President Donald Trump is assassinated. The next black president will not be like Obama, nor will he be a democrat. He will be a Republican with conservative values. He will be pro Sunday Law and will drink the spiritual wine of Babylon. He will be someone that used to keep the Biblical Sabbath like the Seventh-day Adventists do. Will Marco Rubio or JD Vance will be the next president of America.


Donald Trump, The Last Elected President https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm27wAzkh6Fs1zOGWN9IVvxw&si=Q7QqADomAKSBBppw


JD Vance Will Be Removed As Vice President https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0Px7hz4-gNw-NAC9P-n_gw&si=QfL2sqdRk_xh-wyx


Ben Carson Is VP When Trump Is Assassinated https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm22NDHcNiDhzv9jJShQEr9S&si=Qqvs1FNlbv-RUwIB


Trump's New Ballroom In Bible Prophecy. White House East Wing Destroyed. Feasting B4 Mourning. SNAP https://youtube.com/live/jyMWCkOb3r4


#BenCarson

#BlackPresident

#DonaldTrump

#SundayLaw

#TrumpassAssination

#NextPresident

#48thPresident


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Zelle: 757-955-6871

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https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716

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www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950

Keywords
ben carson prophecyben carson presidentsunday law prophecytrump assassination prophecynext black presidentblack us presidentjd vance replacedcarson church and statethe 48th presidentthe next black president2028 presidential electionthe next president of americathe next president after trumpwho will be the next president after trumpwill marco rubio be presidentwill jd vance be president
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