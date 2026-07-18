The Next Black President When Trump Is Assassinated. He Is Not A Democrat But Pro Sunday Law

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Bible Prophecy teaches that there will be another black president of the United States once President Donald Trump is assassinated. The next black president will not be like Obama, nor will he be a democrat. He will be a Republican with conservative values. He will be pro Sunday Law and will drink the spiritual wine of Babylon. He will be someone that used to keep the Biblical Sabbath like the Seventh-day Adventists do. Will Marco Rubio or JD Vance will be the next president of America.
Donald Trump, The Last Elected President https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm27wAzkh6Fs1zOGWN9IVvxw&si=Q7QqADomAKSBBppw
JD Vance Will Be Removed As Vice President https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0Px7hz4-gNw-NAC9P-n_gw&si=QfL2sqdRk_xh-wyx
Ben Carson Is VP When Trump Is Assassinated https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm22NDHcNiDhzv9jJShQEr9S&si=Qqvs1FNlbv-RUwIB
Trump's New Ballroom In Bible Prophecy. White House East Wing Destroyed. Feasting B4 Mourning. SNAP https://youtube.com/live/jyMWCkOb3r4
#BenCarson
#BlackPresident
#DonaldTrump
#SundayLaw
#TrumpassAssination
#NextPresident
#48thPresident
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