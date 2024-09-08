BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT ACROSS AMERICA WITH THE HELP OF BIG ALT MEDIA CRONIES
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
182 followers
Follow
747 views • 8 months ago

SORRY NOT SORRY

Who needs enemies? 

No other way to say it... Just shut the EF up if you can't get it right.. becuz you have now helped, and are STILL helping, with the optics needed for the deployment of National Guard on the streets of America... With your bullshit rhetoric, going down on a street bum for a click... Or better yet, to sell some stupid, repackaged garbage, to people who don't know any better. Thanks guys! Don't know what we'd do without you. Lying, misleading, controlled opposition, turn coats who don't care if the story is right long as they get paid to push it. Deeze Nuts are for YOU! NOW, GO FUCK YOURSELF. Thanks and have a nice day :)


Rob, Colorado 

"LetsBoGrandon"

mediasurvivevenezuelanaurorapreparepropoganda
