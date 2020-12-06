DEW BLAST 7 OF 7 (UNSAFE FLY REPORTED CAA, ROOF TOPS DONT LIE)

STILL IMAGE 420V NO ONE HAS HEARD OF THE CRAFT BUZZED ME AT 20 ALT.Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVESappft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=%2220070139247%22.PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARSstopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf⁣NORTHUMBRIA POLICE IN ON GENOCIDEbitchute.com/video/tJYxdKWMhPe05G AIR GANG STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.htmlMORE 5G AIR STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.htmlSRINGRAY BLASTgoyimtv.tv/v/2529526299/Direct-energy-weapons-blast-20m-alt-prohibited-airspace--still-image-same-Dear Northumbria Police,Please include at least the following information: - for the ID numberto uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time whythe helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)Borough the helicopter was deployed toThe result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)