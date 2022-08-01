Stew Peters Full Show: WI Lawmakers Move To decertify 2020

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EPIC because of the new episode that we have prepared for you!
Seth Keshel joins to discuss the MAJOR WIN for Wisconsin planning to decertify their elections due to INCREDIBLE overflows of voter fraud from 2020! There is even talks about them having a recount!
Dr. Jane Ruby joins to talk about the Biden Administrations BRIBERY to BigTech platforms to censor “misinformation”!
Gillyan Stone & Lauren Witzke close out the show to talk about the rise in normalizing CANNIBALISM to further their climate change agenda.