Whitney Webb | AI-Powered Tyranny - both sides are calling for genocide - What can we do?

Marty sits down once again with Whitney Webb to discuss the conflict in the Levant and how the bankers intend to use AI to control your life.
Whitney's links: https://linktr.ee/whitneywebb
Articles:
https://www.mintpressnews.com/untold-story-christian-zionists-power-united-states-israel/260532/
https://bitcoinmagazine.com/print/whitney-webb-bitcoin-and-the-plot-to-destroy-financial-privacy
0:00 - Intro
6:04 - Clown world spirals closer to WWIII
16:51 - Divide and conquer through “pick a side”
24:03 - “Israel’s 9/11"
28:57 - Neocons trying to regain base
33:00 - Financial crisis
37:57 - CBDCs and financial cancelation
42:55 - Luongo’s theory
45:14 - Ending anonymity
47:56 - Big tech vs freedom tech
55:18 - AI
1:12:21 - Christian Zionism
1:26:14 - Keep your mind through the clown world
1:35:42 - AI religion
1:45:21 - Bitcoin is a revolution against the cyber/banking regime
1:51:25 - Wrapping
