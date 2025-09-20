China Social Credit System Resistance with Catherine Austin Fitts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How does the credit score system work, and what does it have to do with the push for global control? In this installment of “Financial Rebellion,” hosts Catherine Austin Fitts and Carolyn Betts, along with their guest Reinette Senum, answer these questions in a way that is both easy to understand and motivating for action. Viewers, don’t miss their conversation!