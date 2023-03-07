Tucker: This video tells a different story of Jan 6 ~Mirrored~

Tucker is The Man Tasked with Exposing The Demons...
I Note That They Do Not Wear The Horns.
They are Those of The Shadow Government...
The Legacy Media and The Other Minions...
With The Hard Evil Hearts of Stone!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.