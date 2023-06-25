RUSSIAN AEROSPACE FORCES have been active today in Syria

RUSSIAN AEROSPACE FORCES have been active so far today in Syria. Massive strikes in Jisr-Shuguru, Jebel Erbein, Jericho and Idlib. Also airstrikes in Latakia and Russian planes have also been spotted in the mountainous region of Jabal al-Arba south of Hama.
