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JVCI Advise More and More Vaccines
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JVCI Advise More and More Vaccines
https://rumble.com/vph39j-jvci-advise-more-and-more-vaccines.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Mike Robinson, Brian Gerrish and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Excerpt from the full show which can be found here :-
https://rumble.com/vp8wax-uk-column-news-15th-november-2021.html
https://ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
JVCI Statement: - https://bit.ly/3F9uisa
Bill Gates Effectively Admits That The Vaccines Don't Work
Sources:
*************
ZH Article: - https://bit.ly/3oufT38
https://rumble.com/vph39j-jvci-advise-more-and-more-vaccines.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Mike Robinson, Brian Gerrish and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Excerpt from the full show which can be found here :-
https://rumble.com/vp8wax-uk-column-news-15th-november-2021.html
https://ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
JVCI Statement: - https://bit.ly/3F9uisa
Bill Gates Effectively Admits That The Vaccines Don't Work
Sources:
*************
ZH Article: - https://bit.ly/3oufT38
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