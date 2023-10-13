Snack Sized Tricia Lindsay Money Laundering School System

Short version of my discussion with lawyer Tricia Lindsay from New York.
In this video she discusses the broken system of schools in the US. She talks about how the system is set up to fail and that is how they then allocate large amounts of government funds so that they can presumably bring up the grades, all the while the children are left out of the picture. She calls this the school to prison pipeline.
https://rumble.com/v3ogkf7-civil-rights-and-constitutional-lawyer-for-the-people-following-the-word-of.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.