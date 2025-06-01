© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Mercola - Methylene Blue Liquid Solutions Degrade Rapidly! - My Response
Recently, people have been contacting me to ask if Dr. Mercola's recent claims in an article he posted about Methylene Blue are valid.
The claims he is making are that 48-78 hours after a Methylene Blue liquid solution is made from Methylene Blue powder, it rapidly degrades and reduces its effectiveness when used internally. People are concerned about this because Methylene Blue is typically sold in liquid form.
In today's video, "Dr. Mercola - Methylene Blue Liquid Solutions Degrade Rapidly! - My Response", I respond to his claims fully one by one with science-based responses to either backup his claims or debunk them.
