PART 2: MYCOPLASMA/CANCER/VIRUS FOLLOW UP WITH A MINOR COTRECTION
This will start with, not a correction but, an addition to the information regarding the cancer situation arrisi g from viruses called mycoplasma which are bacteria that do t have cell walls. Guys, I need help researching this. This is HUGE. THIS IS DISEASE, NOT JUST CANCER. THIS IS BAD DNA REPLICATION and genetic disposition to particular ones making it appear genetic. In a sense it is, but not how you think, more than likely. Guys, walk w me for a minute... And hit me up on this dang it! [email protected]

cancervirusparasitemycoplasma

