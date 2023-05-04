Create New Account
Pfizer Employee Speaks / More "Died Suddenly" / Prom Queen & Queen
The Freedom Ring
Published Yesterday |

A Biotech analyst and former Pfizer employee reveals what she knows about the CV19 Bioweapon vax (and yes, that what SHE calls it). Plus, more "died suddenly" stories the main stream aren't talking about, the latest on Jamie Foxx's "mysterious illness" that had him hospitalized for almost an month, and the prom crowning that sparked a divide in a Dayton, OH high school. Welcome to...THE FREEDOM RING!!!

Sources: The Blaze, USA Watchdog, The Gateway Pundit, The Bible, and common sense.

liesdeathgodpromjesustruthtranstragedyprayhigh schooljabcovid

