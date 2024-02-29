Create New Account
‘If Israel Agrees To…’: Houthis Promise To Reconsider Red Sea Attacks; Can Biden Convince Netanyahu?
Yemen rebel group Houthis have said they could reconsider their Red Sea attacks if Israel ends its siege on Gaza and allow free flow of humanitarian aid. “There will be no halt to any operations that help Palestinian people except when the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the siege stop,”

politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

