"This Is A Disaster": Evacuations Ordered As Toxic Smoke Released from Burning Lithium Battery Plant

🚨#BREAKING: Evacuation orders have been issued after a lithium battery plant caught fire releasing hazardous toxins into the air





Currently, numerous emergency crews are on the scene of a massive fire broke out at the Moss Landing Power Plant's lithium battery storage facility in California. Evacuation orders have been issued, and residents in the vicinity are advised to shelter in place immediately due to hazardous toxins being released into the air. Authorities are urging people to follow these safety measures Seal all doors and windows: Use tape or damp towels to cover gaps and prevent smoke ingress. Turn off ventilation systems: Disable fans, heaters, and air conditioners to avoid drawing in outside air. This incident marks at least the fourth occurrence of battery-related emergencies at the Moss Landing facility this is still developing.

#California #News





Join this channel to get access to perks:

/ @dahboo77

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFjOi1ZpZVErr8EYxg8t1dQ/join





Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos