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HUGE - General Flynn Dropped a Bombshell.
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1050 views • January 19, 2021
Lieutenant General Michael Flynn gives another candid interview about the election fraud and the extent in which there was provable international interference by Iran, China, Germany, and others international entities. Trump will serve four more years.
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UTube video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYJGgr-ufLk
Jacob Became Israel UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAZm6S2_smQY5O457HiE7wg
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UTube video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYJGgr-ufLk
Jacob Became Israel UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAZm6S2_smQY5O457HiE7wg
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