LSU vs Coastal Carolina Finals Preview and 2025 College World Series Review: Baseball vs Protests

The 2025 College World Series dazzles with intense baseball action as LSU and Coastal Carolina vie for the title. Dramatic plays and rising stars captivate fans, while off-field protests quietly fade. The finals promise thrilling showdowns, with the diamond’s magic overshadowing fleeting distractions in Omaha’s electric atmosphere.
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#CWS2025 #CollegeBaseball #LSUvsCoastal #BaseballThrills #OmahaFinals