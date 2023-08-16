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'The Hawaiian Land Grab' with Dean Ryan & Jim Fetzer
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165 views • August 16, 2023
'The Hawaiian Land Grab' with Dean Ryan & Jim Fetzer
- A Close look at the smart city installation and the brazen Land grabs
taking place in the Aftermath of the Maui "Wildfires".
World@WAR (Clip)
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- A Close look at the smart city installation and the brazen Land grabs
taking place in the Aftermath of the Maui "Wildfires".
World@WAR (Clip)
__________________________________________
RDM Store 'Summer Collection'
Visit www.RealDealMedia.TV/store
Use Promo Code: SUMMER23
For 1an Additional 13% Savings
__________________________________________
LIVE Weeknights 10pm EST
www.RealDealMedia.TV
Rumble.com/user/RealDealMedia
Twitter.com/TheRealDeanRyan
Facebok.com/TheRealDeanRyan
__________________________________________
Become a Real Deal Member
Visit.. RealDealMedia.TV/membership
Get Exclusive Content & More
__________________________________________
Help keep Real Deal Media Alive..
'Operation Uncensored' Visit www.GiveSendGo.com/Uncensored
__________________________________________
RDM Social Media Outlets
twitter.com/TheRealDeanRyan
Instagram.com/TheRealDealMedia
Gab.com @DeanRyan
Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan
Facebook.com/RealDealMediaTonight
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