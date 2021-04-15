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LORD RAYEL: THE FIFTH SEAL
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31 views • April 15, 2021
Lord RayEl fulfills Revelation 6:10-11 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, “How long, O Lord, holy and true, until You judge and avenge our blood on those who dwell on the earth?” Then a white robe was given to each of them; and it was said to them that they should rest a little while longer, until both the number of their fellow servants and their brethren, who would be killed as they were, was completed.
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