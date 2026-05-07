Data Centers to Pull Superintelligent Conscious Entities Into Our World (Part 2)

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- Simulation Theory and Data Centers (0:00)
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- Double Slit Experiment and Quantum Eraser (4:19)
- Second Law of Info Dynamics (7:18)
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- Religious and Philosophical Evidence (15:56)
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