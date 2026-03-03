The Midnight Cry: When the Lamps Go Out.

The Parable of the Ten Virgins, the midnight cry, the Sixth Seal, and the return of Jesus Christ are more closely connected than most Christians realize. In this video, we take a deep look at Matthew 25, Matthew 24, and Revelation 6 to uncover why Jesus placed the parable of the Ten Virgins immediately after describing the signs of His coming — and why this parable may describe the final hours before His return, not a distant or generic warning.





In this teaching, we explore the difference between man-made light and Spirit-filled oil, why some lamps go out when pressure comes, and how the midnight cry mirrors the cosmic signs of the Sixth Seal, when the sky is shaken and the world realizes the Bridegroom is near. We also examine why the wise virgins had oil that could endure — and why the foolish were left unprepared when the moment arrived.





This is not a message about fear — it’s a message about watchfulness, discernment, and being truly filled with the Holy Spirit in the days leading up to Christ’s return.





📌 In this video, you’ll learn:





Why the Parable of the Ten Virgins points to a specific moment in prophecy





What the midnight cry really represents in Scripture





How the Sixth Seal connects to Jesus’ words in Matthew 24





The difference between outward works and Spirit-filled endurance





Why knowing the season matters, even if we don’t know the day or hour





What it means to truly be ready when the Bridegroom comes





Jesus warned us to watch, not because we would never recognize the timing — but because those who are watching will understand when the moment is near.





