READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
65 TETH. You have dealt well with Your servant, O LORD, according to Your word.
66 Teach me good judgment and knowledge, For I believe Your commandments.
67 Before I was afflicted I went astray, But now I keep Your word.
68 You are good, and do good; Teach me Your statutes.
69 The proud have forged a lie against me, But I will keep Your precepts with my whole heart.
70 Their heart is as fat as grease, But I delight in Your law.
71 It is good for me that I have been afflicted, That I may learn Your statutes.
72 The law of Your mouth is better to me Than thousands of coins of gold and silver.
(Ps. 119:65-72 NKJ)
