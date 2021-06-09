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AMERICAN JUDGE MAKES A GROUND BREAKING JUDGMENT ON COVID MANDATES - SAYS NO TO ALL
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440 views • June 09, 2021
Kentucky Governor gets his ass kicked. Like I keep saying sue these bastards every time the open their traitor mouths. SW3 over N (Some will, some wont, so what, next asshole to sue).
A judge in Kentucky ruled today covid mandates are unconstitutional and also said that masks DO NOT WORK TO STOP COVID with expert witness! This is brilliant because lawyers can now use this case as a foot print to refer too in other COVID mandate CASES.
A judge in Kentucky ruled today covid mandates are unconstitutional and also said that masks DO NOT WORK TO STOP COVID with expert witness! This is brilliant because lawyers can now use this case as a foot print to refer too in other COVID mandate CASES.
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