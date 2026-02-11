Florida Sheriff's Office is now arresting innocent people & stealing their property - TCRL

The Florida Sheriff's Office don't care about the law, they only care that they are scared like little girls. For some reason they seem to think that ONLY their safety matters! YOU cannot wear a perfectly lawful bullet-proof vest!





I mean hey, what if we want to shoot and kill you later?

Do you think you are free or something?





They arrest this kid who has not violated any laws, then they steal his legally carried firearm, his bullet-proof vest, and a knife.





And they claim to be seeking a "Protective Order" (Red Flag Gun Confiscation)

so that they may keep this law-abiding man's property!





I personally believe the whole department belongs in prison

These scared little girls believe they ARE "The Law"

and they can just make it up as they go along





And I'm NOT defending this kid either, turns out he's a snitch, and I'm NOT real fond of snitches.





Maybe he'll re-think his "relationship" with these criminals now that they've screwed HIM over!





There is only one thing lower than a Police Officer! And that's a snitch





original video:

Arrested for Wearing Body Armor in Public (but it’s not illegal)

https://youtu.be/jksTInkpT7U