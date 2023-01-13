Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DONBASS 2022 from Alina Lipp - (English Subs) - 011223
100 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

https://neuesausrussland.com/donbass-2022-von-alina-lipp-video-englishsub/

Alina's words from the link. (German to English)

The most important video I have ever made was published today. Through my camera you can see what is really happening in Donbass and what my work consists of – for which Germany even persecutes me. For filming in Donbass in 2022, I paid with my homeland, to which I can no longer return – Because the West supplies weapons to Ukraine, which are used to shoot at civilians in Donbass, and I am to be silenced for making it public.

This was only the beginning of the film, which is currently in development and which will be released soon.
Note: The video is also available at vk.com and you can comment on it there:



Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket