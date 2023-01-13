DONBASS 2022 from Alina Lipp - (English Subs) - 011223

https://neuesausrussland.com/donbass-2022-von-alina-lipp-video-englishsub/
Alina's words from the link. (German to English)
The most important video I have ever made was published today. Through my camera you can see what is really happening in Donbass and what my work consists of – for which Germany even persecutes me. For filming in Donbass in 2022, I paid with my homeland, to which I can no longer return – Because the West supplies weapons to Ukraine, which are used to shoot at civilians in Donbass, and I am to be silenced for making it public.
This was only the beginning of the film, which is currently in development and which will be released soon.
Note: The video is also available at vk.com and you can comment on it there:
