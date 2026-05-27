Word of Faith Kenneth Hagin's Grandson Craig Hagin's Arrest, Divorce & Alleged Scandals

Healing For The Fractured Soul 67 | The Word of Faith movement took the world by storm in the 1980's and 90's, promoting a prosperity and healing Gospel with founding father Kenneth Hagin. Hagin was a traveling evangelist who founded Rhema Bible College. His grandson, Craig Hagin, is now caught in a controversy stemming from a recent arrest tied to animal care at a rescue he and his soon-to-be ex-wife Mia, ran. Now, Mia and her sister are alleging that the Hagin family covered for Craig's years-long infidelity, sexual addictions, prostitutes, and blackmail payouts. As a graduate of Rhema Bible College (then Rhema Bible Training Center), this hits home personally for us. Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/word-of-faith-kenneth-hagins-grandson-craig-hagins-arrest-divorce-alleged-scandals/

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